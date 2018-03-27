Scribe who stood against sand mafia mowed down­

Bhind : A television journalist who had complained about threats to his life after he carried out a sting operation on illicit sand mining was on Monday mowed down by a truck, officials said.

Sandeep Sharma, who worked for a local news channel, had told the district administration he feared he could be killed by the sand mafia, his nephew, Vikas Purohit, said in a complaint to the police.

The 35-year-old journalist was talking on his phone by the side of Ater Road in front of a police station when the truck, used to ferry sand, ran over him, the officials said.

Purohit, in his complaint to the City Kotwali police, alleged that Sharma had been facing a threat to his life because of the recent sting operation he had carried out on the sand mafia.

“Sandeep had petitioned the Madhya Pradesh DGP, Inspector General (IG), Superintendent of Police (SP) and the Human Rights Commission stating that he feared for his life and had demanded security,” Purohit said.

In his report to the top officials, Sharma had said because of the sting operation against the sand mafia and the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), the officer was transferred, Purohit claimed.

“We have formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the entire incident. A case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered,” Khare said.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Sharma’s death.

Bihar: 2 held for scribes’ murder

PATNA: The Bhojpur district police on Monday arrested Harshu Miyan, a former village head of Garhani panchayat on charges of ‘murder’ of journalists Navin Nischal and Vijay Singh.

On Sunday night, a Scorpio vehicle driven by Harshu Miyan, had rammed into the motorcycle, at Nahsi on Arrah-Sasaram road, of the journalists who were returning after covering the Ram Navami procession.

The journalists, working for a multi edition daily, Dainik Bhaskar and a news magazine, earlier had an argument with the village leader at Garhani market.

According to zonal IG of police Nayyar Husain,Navin Nishchal”s brother Rajesh Nishchal has filed a police complaint against former panchayat leader Ahmed Ali, who is also known as Harshu, and his son Dabloo alleging that they were behind the murder of his brother.

The vehicle reportedly belonged to Ahmed Ali who has already been arrested by Bihar police.

In the FIR , Rajesh Nishchal has alleged that Ali decided to kill his brothers because of a dispute between the two, the police said. Dabloo is yet to be arrested. The two sons of Ahmed Ali, including Dabloo, have a criminal record and were recently released from jail on bail.

Earlier, the locals burnt a vehicle and blocked the Arrah-Sasaram state highway demanding strict action against the culprits.