SCERT Odisha 2018 result: Entrance exam result for teacher’s admission out at scert.samsodisha.gov.in; check now

Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha has released the results of teacher’s entrance exams on their official website, scert.samsodisha.gov.in. The exam was conducted from August 7-14 for admission into different teachers’ training courses. Candidates who appeared for the admission courses such as Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), Bachelor in Higher Education (B.H.Ed), Master in Education (M.Ed) and M.Phil (education) can check their results on the above mentioned website.

Selected candidates can appear for the counselling session for admissions in different colleges. As per the official source mentioned in a leading daily, there are two lakh candidates who have registered themselves for the exam in 84 institutions of the state. Below are the steps to check the SAMS Odisha result 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website, scert.samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on SCERT merit list link

Step 3: In the mentioned fields, fill all details it has asked including course name and stream or application No and Submit

Step 4: Result will display, download it or take a print out for future reference.