SC: Won’t go by emotions to reopen Gandhi murder case

New Delhi: The Supre-me Court on Tuesday was virtually categorical that it was not going to reopen investigations into the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi or correct the verdict in that case.

The apex court, which reserved its order on a plea, made it clear that it would not go by “sentiments” but rely on legal submissions to decide on a petition seeking re-investigation of the case, which has been dubbed by Mumbai-based petitioner Dr Pankaj Phadnis as one of biggest cover-ups in history.

The SC said the plea seeking retrial of the case was based on academic research but that cannot from the basis to reopen the matter which happened years ago.

The petitioner had also questioned the ‘three bullet theory’ relied upon by various courts to hold the conviction of Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte, who were hanged. He had contended that there was a need to examine whether there was a fourth bullet, which was fired by someone else than Godse.

“You said people have the right to know about what happened. You are creating suspicion in the minds of the people. The fact is that the people who committed the crime have been identified and hanged.

“It (the incident) is too late in the day. We are not going to reopen or correct it. Don’t get sentimental about the matter. These are not matters to show emotions. We will go by the legal submissions and not emotions. We have heard you and will pass order,” a bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao said while reserving its order.