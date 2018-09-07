‘SC verdict on gay sex is like getting marriage offer after retirement’

KOLKATA: Expressing joy over the Supreme Court’s verdict decriminalising homosexuality, West Bengal’s Manabi Bandopadhyay, India’s first transgender college principal, on Thursday said the verdict on gay sex is like getting a marriage offer after retirement.

The apex court earlier on Thursday ruled that Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalised gay sex between consenting adults is “manifestly arbitrary”.

“For me, the verdict is like getting a marriage offer after retirement. I am saying this from my life’s experience as I haven’t given heed to the previous law criminalising us,” Bandopadhyay, who is currently the Vice Chairman of West Bengal’s transgender development board said, reports IANS.