SC verdict gives hope to those fighting for justice: Amnesty

New Delhi : Hailing the Supreme Court judgment decriminalising consensual gay sex, Amnesty International India Thursday said the verdict gave hope to everyone fighting for justice and equality.

“The judgment closes the door on a dark chapter of Indian history. It marks a new era of equality for millions of people in India,” said Asmita Basu, Programmes Director, Amnesty International India, reports PTI.

“The remarkable victory today is a milestone in the three decade old struggle by the LGBTI community and their allies in India,” she added.

However, the LGBTI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex) community’s struggle for their rights including marriage, adoption and inheritance will continue, Basu said.

“While today’s judgement answers the constitutional invalidity of Section 377, the struggle for the rights of LGBTI people continues, including in relation to marriage, adoption or inheritance,” she said.

Amnesty said the landmark ruling “sends a message of hope not only to LGBTI people, but to everyone fighting for justice and equality.

The court’s unanimous verdict has upheld the right to equality, privacy, dignity and freedom of expression of all people regardless of their sexual orientation, it said.