SC to hear Priya Varrier’s plea today

New Delhi : The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday the plea of actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who recently became an internet sensation for her wink in a Malayalam movie song, seeking stay of criminal proceedings against her over the viral video.

The 18-year-old actress had on Monday moved the apex court seeking quashing of an FIR lodged against her in Telangana and also sought the top court’s direction to prohibit states from initiating any criminal proceedings against her.

In her plea, Varrier, a student of B.Com from a college in Thrissur district of Kerala, sought protection from an FIR lodged on complaints alleging that the lyrics of the song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ from the movie ‘Oru Addar Love’ was “offensive”.

or has “violated the religious sentiment of a particular community”.

In her plea, she has said that an FIR has been lodged against her on February 14 at Falaknama police station at Hyderabad on a complaint that alleges that the song hurt the religious sentiment of a particular community.

She said that on the same day, a criminal complaint was also filed by the Secretary of Raza Academy, Mumbai, with the Commissioner of Police to take appropriate action against the petitioners, taking down the video and prevent it from being broadcast.

“The present petition has been filed as a result of multiple criminal proceedings which have been instituted against the petitioners in the states of Telangana and Maharashtra. The complaint filed is against the song titled ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ which was released on Youtube as a song of the film. In Telangana, an FIR has already been registered against the Petitioner no.2. (director of the movie).

“The criminal complaints have been instituted by various fringe groups based on a distorted and incorrect interpretation of the song in the states of Telangana, Maharashtra and similar complaints are likely from other non-Malayalam speaking states as well,” she had said in her plea filed through advocate Pallavi Pratap.

She said the entire controversy has resulted in the filing of several criminal complaints, while the FIR arises from the lyrics of the song, which is a Mappila song or a traditional number from the Malabar region of Kerala.

The plea said the claims that it hurt religious sentiments of the Muslim community are “without any basis and what is hard to fathom is that a song which has been in existence for the past 40 years, which was written, sung and cherished by the Muslim community in Kerala is now being treated as an insult to the Prophet and his wife.”