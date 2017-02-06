SC to hear Amity student Susant Rohilla’s suicide case today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear Amity law school student Sushant Rohilla’s case, who had allegedly committed suicide last year, today.

In September last year, the top court said it would examine whether there was an “element of suspicion” that “harassment” prompted Amity Law School student Sushant Rohilla to commit suicide.

Although the apex court did not issue a notice to Amity Law School, which is affiliated to Guru Govind Singh Indraprastha University, it asked senior advocate Siddharth Luthra appearing for the institute to file a response to the PIL (Public Interest Litigation).

The apex court appointed senior advocate Fali Nariman as the amicus curiae into the matter.

Sushant, 21, committed suicide by hanging himself at his Sarojini Nagar residence on August 10.

The third-year law student took the drastic step after he was allegedly barred by the Amity administration from appearing in the exams due to poor attendance.

Amity Law School is affiliated to Govind Singh Indraprastha University, and as per its norms 75 percent attendance is a must to appear in the examination.

Rohilla family claims that Sushant’s fractured leg was the reason behind his low attendance. Though, the suicide note does not give the reason of suicide.

The interim report submitted before the Amity panel, observed that the college and faculty were following the rules and regulations.

Earlier, Rohilla’s friend Raghav Sharma, also a law student at Amity, had written to former Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur, asking for Amity to be tried for aiding Rohilla’s suicide.

Raghav’s letter was placed before the Supreme Court’s PIL committee, which directed the registry to treat it as a writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution since it raised issues of violation of fundamental rights of students.