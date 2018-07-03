SC seeks time frame for appointing Lokpal

A bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R Banumathi sought the details as Attorney General KK Venugopal said the selection committee headed by PM will meet shortly to decide on the next step

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central government to spell out the steps needed to be taken for the appointment of a Lokpal and the time frame that each step will require to be completed.

A bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R Banumathi sought the details as Attorney General KK Venugopal said the selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet shortly to decide on the next step.

The court said the competent authority will file an affidavit indicating the steps and the time each step will take in the course of the appointment of the Lokpal.

Venugopal told the court that the Joint Secretary of Department of Personnel and Training was the competent authority.

Giving 10 days to file the affidavit, the court directed the next hearing on July 17.

Appearing for NGO Common Cause, senior counsel Shanti Bhushan referred to Section 3 of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013 that says “on and from the commencement of this Act, there shall be established for the purposes of this Act a body called ‘Lokpal’”.

Pointing out that over four and a half year have passed since the law came into force and there was no Lokpal, Bhushan urged the court to take recourse to its powers under the Constitution’s Article 142 and appoint a Lokpal till one is appointed following the laid down procedure. Under the Lokpal Act, which was passed in the Parliament in 2013 but came into force next year after the President had given his assent, the Lokpal is to be appointed by the selection committee including the PM, CJI or his nominee and an eminent jurist.

The government had taken a stand that delay was due to the absence of Leader of Opposition (LOP).

Since the Congress does not have the required 10 percent of the total seats in the Lok Sabha, the party was denied the LOP status after the general election in 2014.