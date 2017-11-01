SC seeks data on conviction of politicians in criminal cases

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought to know the rate of conviction of politicians in criminal cases and asked whether its direction to complete trial against them within a year was being effectively implemented.

The apex court said that data about the conviction rate of politicians in criminal cases would open up a “new dimension” and sought to know whether it would act as a “deterrent” if the trial against lawmakers is completed in a year.

“We would also like to know what is the rate of conviction. That will throw open a new dimension. We will see that criminal cases against politicians, if it does not end in conviction, then why? What are the reasons for it,” a bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Navin Sinha said.

The top court made these observations while hearing petitions seeking to declare the provisions of the Representation of People (RP) Act, which bar convicted politician from contesting elections for six years after serving jail term, as ultra-vires to the Constitution.

During the hearing, the bench asked the lawyer appearing for one of the intervenors about the data of cases pending against lawmakers in trial courts and high courts across the country and also whether there was stay on any of them.

The lawyer told the court that it was an important aspect and he would file an affidavit giving details of the data available on the national judicial data grid as well as with the Election Commission of India (EC). “We do not think it would be easy for you to collect data from the EC as cases are pending in the trial courts and different high courts,” the bench said, adding, “we can see your anxiety for purity in elections”.

“If the trial (against politicians) is over in one year, do you think it would be a deterrent,” the bench asked.