SC reserves ruling on pension to Ex-MPs

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on an NGO’s PIL seeking to scrap the lifelong pension to the former members of Parliament and their family members.

The Bench of Justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul agreed with the NGO that “this is not an ideal state” but said “we can’t go into it.” It also disapproved NGO Lok Prahari’s general secretary S N Shukla, a retired senior bureaucrat who argued in person, for describing pension to the ex-MPs as “discriminatory.”

Shukla, however, insisted that it was discriminatory since the ex-MPs have been put on a high pedestal in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution that guarantees the right of equality to all citizens. He argued that the pension has been discontinued even for the government employees as what they actually get as pension is from the money they contributed during their years in service. The members of Parliament did not contribute to any fund to draw the pension, he insisted.

He argued that the government employees get pension after putting in life-long service unlike the MPs becoming entitled for pension after working for just four-five years. The Court, however, said their conditions of working are different and they can’t be said discriminatory.

The Court was dismissive to his logic as it said: “You can’t make all pensioners one class.”

On Shukla’s claim that in no other democracy, the lawmakers were getting post-retirement benefits, Justice Chelameswar wondered if there is any democracy where such questions are decided by the courts.