SC nixes plea for CBI probe into Amma’s death

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Thursday summarily dismissed a petition by AIADMK’s expelled Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa for a CBI probe into party chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death and issued a stern warning to impose heavy cost on such frivolous pleas.

Pushpa had moved the court on the “mysterious and suspicious” death of Jayalalithaa and pleaded that the secrecy surrounding the treatment given to Jayalalithaa and her death violated her fundamental right under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

Refusing to entertain her, a Bench of Justices P C Ghose and R F Nariman asked: “What are we supposed to do here? You have filed a petition under Article 32 (violation of fundamental rights of citizens by the State) of the Constitution. We will dismiss these petitions and if you press it further, we will impose costs on you.”

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo hospital on September 22 with fever and dehydration. She died in the hospital on December 5 after battling for life for 75 days.

The court also refused to entertain another plea filed by Tamil Nadu Telugu Yuva Sakthi on a similar ground. It asked the petitioner: “Madras High Court is seized with the matter, so raise your grievance there. We will not entertain any plea here.”