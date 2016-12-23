SC-monitored probe demanded

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said the alleged corporate payouts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be probed by a Supreme Court-monitored team.

At a press conference, AAP leader Ashish Khetan said Modi was trying to turn the issue into a duel between him and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

“If Modiji is as clean as the Ganga, then he should get it probed. PM should ask his lawyer to tell the Supreme Court that the government is ready for a probe into the matter by a team monitored by it,” Khetan said.

Khetan also sought to drag the Congress into the alleged payouts by Sahara and Birla groups dating back to the second term of the UPA government, claiming that a former Union Minister’s name figures in the Income Tax appraisal report in the case.

“There is an entry called Veerappa M and attached to it is a figure of Rs 2 crore. We do know that there was a minister of corporate affairs who has a strikingly similar name,” he said. —PTI