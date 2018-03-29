SC keeps in abeyance HC order on allotment of symbol to AIADMK faction

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Wednesday kept in abeyance a Delhi High Court order asking the Election Commission to consider allotting the ‘pressure cooker’ poll symbol to the AIADMK faction led by T T V Dhinakaran.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar also asked Delhi High Court acting chief justice Gita Mittal to set up a two-judge bench to decide the main dispute between the two AIADMK factions over their rival claims on the party and its ‘two leaves’ symbol by April end. One faction is led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswamy and the other by Dhinakaran.

The Delhi High Court had on March 9 directed the poll panel to allot a common symbol, preferably a ‘pressure cooker’, and a name to the AIADMK (Amma) faction led by Dhinakaran.

The high court order came on an application by Dhinakaran challenging an EC order of November 23 last year. The poll panel had allotted the ‘two leaves’ symbol to the group headed by Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, who opposed grant of any relief in the matter.

The interim plea had sought the allocation of a name and symbol till the pendency of the main petition, claiming that the poll panel might declare it a separate party otherwise.

Dhinakaran had asked for the pressure cooker symbol as he had it in December last year when he won the Radha Krishnan Nagar Assembly by-election with a margin of over 40,000 votes.

He had also, during hearing of the application, suggested three names for his faction — All India Amma Anna Dhravidar Munnetra Kazhagam, MGR Amma Dravidar Munnetra Kazhagam and MGR Amma Dhravidar Kazhagam.