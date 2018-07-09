SC junks plea against Agra authority order barring outsiders at mosque in Taj Mahal
New Delhi: The Supreme Court today dismissed a plea challenging the Agra authority’s order debarring non-residents of the city from offering Friday prayers at a mosque in the Taj Mahal complex. A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said that the Taj Mahal was one of the seven wonders of the world and people can offer their prayers at other mosques also.
The petition has challenged the January 24, 2018 order passed by the ADM (City) Agra which said that those who are not residents of Agra, would not be allowed to enter the mosque situated at the Taj Mahal for offering customary prayers on Fridays on grounds of security.
Petitioner Syed Ibrahim Hussain Zaidi, president of Taj Mahal Masjid Management Committee, Agra, told the bench that several tourists visit Agra throughout the year and the order of ADM (Additional District Magistrate) (City), Agra restraining them from offering their prayers at the mosque inside the Taj Mahal was illegal and arbitrary. “Why for such prayers they should go to the Taj Mahal,” the bench said, adding “There are other mosques also. They can offer their prayers there.”
JUST ARRIVED
- SC junks plea against Agra authority order barring outsiders at mosque in Taj Mahal
- We are proud Indians because of you: Amitabh Bachchan to Dipa Karmakar
- Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: FYJC online admissions date for first merit list extended due to heavy rains
- Guru Dutt: 8 Unknown facts about ‘Pyaasa’ actor on 93rd birth anniversary
- XXXTentacion signed $10 mn deal before his death
EDITOR’S PICK
Real fear of a global trade war
Setting off fears of a global trade war, last Friday the US and China, the world’s largest and second largest…
The Great Indian Poverty Debate is ending
A recent report from the globally renowned Brookings Institution shows a dramatic reduction of poverty in India. As of May…
AAP celebration has been short lived
Delhi is one of the smallest states of the Indian Union, perhaps smaller than many small states like Haryana, Jharkhand,…
CJI’s status as master of roster confirmed
The Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday that the Chief Justice of India is the sole master of roster in allotment…
Kumaraswamy’s budget for farmer
If there was hope that the Janata Dal (S)-Congress first budget in Karnataka would move to wipe off the five…