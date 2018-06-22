SC judge Jasti Chelameswar to demit office today

NEW DELHI: Justice Jasti Chelameswar, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court (SC), who led three senior judges to an unprecedented press conference, mounting a virtual revolt against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, will demit office on Friday after a nearly seven-year tenure in the top court. Along with justices Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, he had raised questions on “selective” allocation of cases, including the sensitive case of special CBI judge B H Loya, who in died on December 1, 2014.

The press meet on January 12, the first in the chequered history of the SC, had sent waves in the court’s corridors and caught the nation by surprise.

In hard-hitting remarks, Justice Chelameswar had said, “Many things that are less than desirable happened in the last few months.”

“Unless this institution (Supreme Court) is preserved and it maintains its equanimity, democracy will not survive in this country, or any country,” he had said.