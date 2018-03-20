SC dismisses PIL seeking Bihar CM’s disqualification

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s disqualification as an MLC on the ground that he had allegedly suppressed the fact that a murder case was pending against him from poll panel.

A bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra considered the chief minister’s submission that he had disclosed the fact about the pendency of the criminal case to the Election Commission in 2012, reports PTI. “We do not find any merit in the petition. It is dismissed,” said the bench, also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud. “Election Rules say that he (Nitish) should declare it after the trial court takes cognisance of the case,” the bench said, adding that it has been done.