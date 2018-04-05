SC dismisses all petitions filed over CBSE paper leak

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the decision of the CBSE to conduct the re-examination of Class 12 economics paper after alleged question paper leak, saying it was the discretion of the Board.

A bench of justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao dismissed a batch of petitions which challenged the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct the re-test.

“In the writ petition, we cannot order the CBSE to not to hold the re-examination. This is not the jurisdiction of this court to direct the CBSE not to conduct the examination. It is the discretion of the CBSE or the concerned authority,” it said, reports PTI.

The apex court asked the students who have challenged the decision of the CBSE, to appear in the examination, if conducted.

During the hearing, senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for one of the petitioners, informed the court that one of the prayer which challenged the CBSE’s March 28 decision of re-examination of Class 10 mathematics paper, has become infructuous.

“The CBSE has yesterday announced that they would not hold Class 10 mathematics examination as after assessing the situation it was found that alleged paper leak had no substantial impact,” the counsel said.

The bench dismissed five petitions filed by students and parents and said that the prayers made could not be considered.

Meanwhile, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has set up a seven-member committee to examine the board’s examination process.

The committee constituted on Tuesday and headed by former HRD Secretary Vinay Sheel Oberoi will examine the conduct of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in order to prevent leak of question papers and revisit all aspects related to security checks built into the system to ensure question papers reach examinees without tampering, a Ministry statement said.