SC directs CBI, ED to close 2G scam probe in 6 months

The country can’t be kept in darkness like this. It is a very unfortunate state of affair that probe in all the cases pointed by the CAG has not been completed so far: SC

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the CBI and the ED for not investigating all cases relating to 2G spectrum allocation and directed them to complete it within six months.

A bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Naveen Sinha slammed the agencies for not completing their probe in all 2G spectrum cases and related cases arising out of it, including the Aircel-Maxis deal, saying “you can’t keep the people of this country in the dark”.

“The issue is serious for this country. People want to know why investigation has not been completed… We are worried about this case, we are very unhappy,” said the bench observing that the investigation has been going on for long time, reports IANS.

The judges added: “We direct the competent investigating agencies to complete the investigation within six months in all the cases and aspects concerned with 2G spectrum case. No stone should be left unturned.”

The apex court while slamming probe agencies for delay in investigation warned the CBI and ED that further delay will attract contempt of court against the officials.

“It is shocking. All matters should see end of the day. The country can’t be kept in darkness like this. It is a very unfortunate state of affair that investigation in all the cases pointed by the CAG has not been completed so far,” said the bench.

Saying that investigation should come to an end, the bench said it is “not concerned about the personalities involved” in the case.

The bench asked the Centre to file a report on the status of investigation into the 2G and other related cases in two weeks.

The court also discharged senior advocate Anand Grover, who was appointed the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) by the apex court in the 2G case.

The bench also dismissed a contempt petition filed by an NGO against the Centre for appointing Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta the SPP replacing Grover.

The court said it was open for the central government to change the SPP to represent the CBI and the ED after the trial gets over.

On December 21 last year, the trial court had acquitted DMK leaders Kanimozhi and A. Raja and 15 other accused in the 2G court for lack of evidence.

The court had also dropped charges against former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and others accused in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Now, the pending investigation includes one by the CBI into the role of Malaysian accused T. Ananda Krishnan and Ralph Marshall in the Aircel-Maxis deal, and by CBI regarding FIPB approval.