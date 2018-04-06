SC Concerned over protection of ‘Jyotirlingam’

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it was concerned over the protection of the ‘Jyotirlingam’ at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city.

A bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice U.U. Lalit said it would not go into the issue of what religious rituals should be followed and how devotees are to worship in the temple, adding that it was for the temple management and stakeholders to decide, reports IANS.

The bench reserved its order on the issue of protection of the Jyotirlingam from deterioration.

Earlier, the apex court gave its nod to new norms for worship at the temple, including that each devotee will use only half a litre of water obtained through Reverse Osmosis process for ‘jal abhishek’, a ritual to bathe the ‘Jyotirlingam’.