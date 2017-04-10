SC absolves doc of medical negligence after twenty years

New Delhi : The Supreme Court has absolved a doctor from Maharashtra of the charge of medical negligence after 20 years of an incident in which a road accident victim succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

The apex court relied on its earlier verdict to say that in cases where negligence is alleged against professionals like doctors the court should be careful before instituting criminal proceedings. The court said it has been held that “it is not possible for any doctor to assure or guarantee that the result of treatment would invariably be positive and the only assurance which a professional can give is that he is professionally competent, has requisite skill and has undertaken the task entrusted to him with reasonable care”. Referring to the earlier judgement, a bench of Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta set aside the order of Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court by which criminal proceedings have initiated against the doctor who was a surgeon on call at a hospital where the victim was admitted. “Applying the law laid down in a case, we are of the view that this is not a case where the appellant should face trial especially when 20 years have already elapsed,” it said.

The doctor on August 29, 1997, when called to the Irvin Hospital, Amravati to attend a victim, examined him and made a note that a physician be called after finding the patient suffering from abdominial pain.

The main allegation against the surgeon was that she did not wait for the physician to arrive especially when the patient was suffering from Haemophilia, a condition that affects the blood’s ability to clot.

As a result the victim died the very next day and the physician she had called never turned up. A complaint was subsequently lodged in the police station, wherein it was alleged by the brother of the deceased that the patient died as a result of negligence of the three doctors of hospital.