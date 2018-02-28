SBI clerk exam 2018 revised heres new schedule for prelims admit cards and more
State Bank of India (SBI) has notified new dates for recruitment process of junior associates and or clerks in clerical cadre in the bank. The bank now informed that preliminary examinations which was scheduled to be held tentatively in March or April 2018 has been postponed and now it will be held tentatively in the month June/July 2018.
Bank has now made changes for downloading the call letter for preliminary examinations from existing March 1 to June 6, 2018. The exam will be held on August 5,2018 and the call letter can be downloaded from July 23, 2018. All the dates are tentative, according to a statement from General Manager, Central Recruitment & Promotion Department, SBI.
To fill the number of vaccines and backlog vaccines SBI has announced total number of 9366 vacancies. The online registration process and fees of SBI recruitment was concluded by February 10, 2018. More details can be found at sbi.co.in/careers.