SBI Clerk 2018 result likely to be out today at sbi.co.in/careers; Follow these steps to check
State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to declare the clerk main exam result today on their official website, sbi.co.in. The exams were held on August 5. Candidates can check above provided link to check their results once announced. Earlier, the bank last week had released the SBI PO result. Candidates are asked to keep a tab of the official site for further updates. Below are the steps to check the SBI Clerk Main exam.
Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in/careers
Step 2: Click on careers tab
Step 3: Click on current recruitment section and scroll down for SBI Junior Associates Recruitment 2018 link
Step 4: Once the result declared, the link will appear
Step 5: Enter asked details and download/print the result for future reference.