Sasikala’s niece and sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran today floated a new party ‘Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’, names it after late J Jayalalithaa. During the launch he said, “We will win all upcoming elections from now by using latest name and party flag, we will also try to retrieve the two leaves symbol, till then will use cooker symbol.”