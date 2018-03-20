Sasikala seeks 15-day parole to attend husband Natarajan’s funeral

Bengaluru: Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala has applied for a 15-day parole to attend her husband M Natarajan’s funeral and it is under consideration, prison sources said here today. The 74-year old Natarajan died at a hospital in Chennai early this morning. “Sasikala has applied for parole for 15 days and it is under consideration,” the sources told PTI.

Natarajan was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with severe chest infection and was put on a ventilator. He had undergone a kidney transplant last year.

The body was kept at his Besant Nagar residence in Chennai for people to pay homage. Sources close to Natarajan’s family said his body will be taken to his native village in Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu for the final rites. Sasikala is serving a four-year prison term in the Rs 66.6-crore disproportionate assets case at the Parappana Agrahara jail here.