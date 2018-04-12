Sania Mirza says, “I am Indian and always will be”, after being called Pakistani on Twitter for condemning Kathua rape

As India is still coming to terms with rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kathua, tempers are running high and there is lot of anger among people regarding this heinous act. The said incident in Kathua has snowballed into a huge controversy.

Concerned with the incident, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza took to social media site Twitter and commented on a New York Times article regarding the incident and tweeted, “Is this really the kind of country we want to be known as to the world today ?? If we can’t stand up now for this 8 year old girl regardless of our gender, caste, colour or religion then we don’t stand for anything in this world.. not even humanity.. makes me sick to the stomach.”

— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 12, 2018

Sania Mirza has every right to express her view and on Twitter, you are never far from trolling and Sania was attacked by a Twitter user by the name of Kichu Kannan Namo and said that “With all respect madam which country are you talking abt.Last time I checked u had married into Pakistan. You no longer are a Indian. And if u must tweet thn also tweet for the innocents killed by Pak terror outfits..”

Sania Mirza didn’t take it kindly to the language and tone used by the said Twitter user and replied, “First of all nobody marries ‘into’ anywhere .. you marry a person! Secondly NO LOW LIFE like you will tell me which country I belong to.. I play for India,I am Indian and always will be.. nd maybe if u look beyond religion and country one day you may just also stand for humanity!

The need of the hour is to get justice for the eight-year-old girl and culprits to be caught and Sania Mirza doesn’t need any certificate regarding her nationality and most certainly not from any Twitter troll.