Sanatan Sanstha should be treated like terrorist organisation if its involvement in killings of rationalists is proved, says Gauri Lankesh’s sister

Bengaluru: Rightwing outfit Sanatan Sanstha should be treated like any other terrorist organisation if its involvement in killings of rationalists, including Narendra Dabholkar, was proved, Kavitha Lankesh, sister of slain journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, Tuesday said.

Her demand comes in the backdrop of the investigation by the SIT, probing the Gauri case, leading to the arrest of key players in the killing of rationalists Dabholkar and M M Kalburgi. Talking to PTI on the eve of first death anniversary of her sister, Kavitha expressed her happiness over the progress made by the Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT).

“Right now we are hearing about subsidiary or offshoot of Sanatan Sanstha like Hindu Janajagruti Samiti… If it is proved they are all involved… (in the killing), they should be listed as a terroristorganisation like any other (extremist) organisation,” Kavitha said.

Gauri, known for her strong anti-Hindutva views, was shot dead in front of her home here by motor-cycle borne assailants on September 5 last year with the killing triggering an outrage. The SIT has so far arrested 12 people and some of them were allegedly linked to Sanatan Sanstha and its allied outfit Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.

Giving the thums up to the SIT, Kavitha said it had not only made arrests, but alsoguided the CBI and other agencies to nab killers ofrationalists Govind Pansare, Dabholkar and Kalburgi. “I am very happy with the SIT considering that CBI and otheragencies had not done anything from Maharashtra. Now all thoselinkages are coming out, from Gauri to Pansare to Dabholkar,and Kalburgi. CBI and other agencies are taking the help of SIT,” she added.

The SIT, formed by then chief minister Siddaramaiah with IGP B K Singh as its head and IPSofficer M N Anucheth as the investigating officer, has arrested suspected mastermind Amol Kale andshooter Parashuram Waghmare among others. A few others are yet to benabbed. However, Sanatan Sanstha has claimed that those arrested were not its members.