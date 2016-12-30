SP will contest polls based on Akhilesh’s list: Ram Gopal Yadav

Farrukhabad (UP): As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samjawadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav are again at loggerheads over the ticket distribution, party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday asserted that they will field its candidates based on the list released by the Chief Minister in the upcoming assembly polls.

“The list released by Akhilesh list is our list. The contestants will be fielded according to this. Further will be decided within two-three days,” Yadav said.

Yadav further said that there are some people within the party, who are misleading Mulayam and running the party on their whims.

He also expressed his hope on Akhilesh and said the Samajwadi Party will achieve new heights under his leadership.

“It is definitely Netaji’s party, but once Akhilesh takes reign, he will take the party forward much more than Netaji did. However there are some people who want to take the party backward and unfortunately these are the people who are with Netaji,” Yadav added.

Meanwhile, Mulayam Singh Yadav has called for a meeting of candidates declared for UP Assembly elections, on December 31 at party’s headquarters in Lucknow.

On Thursday, Akhilesh released a list of 235 candidates out of a total of 403 seats for the upcoming state assembly elections, a day after his father and party supremo had released the official list, hinting at a deepening crisis within the party.

Intense political activities continued at the Samajwadi Party headquarters and at the official residence of the chief minister yesterday.

Akhilesh met Mulayam Singh, but as per sources, the party chief refused to make changes in the list of 325 candidates issued by him on Wednesday.

According to reports, Akhilesh has removed the name of his sister-in-law Aparna Yadav from the list of candidates that will contest next year’s state assembly polls.

She was earlier given a ticket by Mulayam Singh Yadav to contest from the Lucknow Cantt seat.