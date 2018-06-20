Samajwadi Party members meet Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, urge him to take over governance

Lucknow: Alleging that the Yogi Adityanath government has failed on all fronts, Samajwadi Party members on Tuesday met Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and urged him to take over the reigns of governance in his hands.

Led by leader of opposition in Legislative Council Ahmed Hasan, the members submitted a memorandum to Naik, alleging that the BJP government has pushed the state back by decades. They said the governor should take “the reigns of governance in his hands for the development of state and its people”. Later, Samjwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary told reporters that the SP members urged Naik to take action against the government for adopting a “vindictive behaviour”.

“The administrative machinery has been paralysed, officials are not conscientious, people are reeling under inflation, the schemes launched by the Samajwadi Party government for the scrapped or welfare of people have either been funds have not been allocated for them,” Chaudhary said. The delegation members also said that the state government has launched “a campaign to defame” former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Chaurdhary said.