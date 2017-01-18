Salman Khan walks free in Arms Act case from Jodhpur High Court

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): In what comes as a major relief to Salman Khan, the Jodhpur High Court on Wednesday acquitted the Bollywood actor in the Arms Act case.

Earlier on January 9, the Jodhpur District session court had fixed January 18 for announcing its decision on the same.

The date for pronouncing the judgment was fixed after the court heard the final arguments from both sides which were completed on January 9.

Magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit directed the actor to be present in the court during pronouncement of the order.

A case against Khan was registered under the Arms Act earlier in October 1998 for alleged use and possession of arms with expired license during alleged poaching of two black bucks in Kankani village of Rajasthan.

The case was filed by the state’s forest department.

Earlier in 2007, the actor spent a week in jail in Jodhpur before being granted bail.