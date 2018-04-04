Salman Khan Blackbuck poaching case: Saif, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, in Jodhpur ahead of verdict

Mumbai: Ahead of the verdict by a Jodhpur court in the blackbuck poaching case, Bollywood actors Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu reached the Rajasthan city. The three actors did not speak to mediapersons waiting outside the Mumbai airport while they left from here.





Superstar Salman Khan, meanwhile, arrived in Mumbai in the early hours today from Abu Dhabi where he has been shooting for “Race 3”. After arriving, he went to his house and is expected to leave for Jodhpur later today.

A Jodhpur court will announce tomorrow the verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case against Salman Khan.

Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998, in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of “Hum Saath Saath Hain”. Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Tabu, who were also shooting for the film, are the co-accused in the case. Salman Khan, 52, had earlier pleaded innocence in the case, claiming before the court that he had been “framed”.