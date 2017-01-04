Salim Khan urges PM Modi to address the shocking Bengaluru mass molestation

The entire nation was left in shock after the mass molestation of women in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve. Even with 1500 police officials, CCTV cameras, and security, several women were publicly harassed and molested which were caught on camera. Many celebrities who condemned the tragic incident included Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and Taapsee Pannu.

Salman Khan‘s father Salim Khan, who has always been outspoken about sensitive issues, took to social media to address the tragic Bengaluru incident. In a series of tweets, Salim Khan said that Indian youth was going in a disappointing direction. He also urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address this incident and have strict punishments for these hooligans.

The Bengaluru police has finally claimed to have found credible evidence of molestation and have registered an FIR. As the incidents drew widespread outrage with no action from the police, Bengaluru’s new Commissioner of Police, Praveen Sood revealed that they have found an unedited video as their credible evidence. Through a series of tweets on Tuesday, he said his team was working on the case silently.

Honble PM Narendrabhai, you have time and again mentioned that Indias youth will drive the country forward. — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) January 3, 2017

Its a shame what the youth have done in Bngluru.Such acts are happning rptdly all ovr.We were also young once bt nvr have such things happnd — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) January 3, 2017