Sakshi invites massive backlash from Muslims

Lucknow/New Delhi : Following Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Sakshi Maharaj recent shocker blaming Muslims for population boom in the nation, the minority community has come down heavily on the controversial leader attacking him for his ‘irresponsible’ remark.

“Population is increased by those who support the concept of four wives and 40 children,” Maharaj had said; which immediately triggered a national outrage.

Commenting on the statement, Maulana Yasoob Abbas, a Muslim Cleric in Lucknow said, “This is a very derogatory statement and nothing can be done to compensate it. On one side Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about the development of entire society and on the other side Sakshi Maharaj, a member of BJP, is making such demeaning remarks which doesn’t suit his position. Also he is a saint, a Maharaj”.

Abbas further said that no religious community in the nation wants a communal division, adding that there won’t be casting of votes in the name of religion.

“It will be solely on the basis on development and progress. Whoever is working for the people will get the votes and who has kept the state blindfolded will get the results”, Abbas told ANI.

Berating the BJP MP for his “unfortunate and irresponsible remark”, the cleric asserted that he will raise the issue with the concerned authorities.

Expressing similar emotions, Mohd. Afzal, President of Rastriya Muslim Manch, said, “I haven’t seen a man who has 4 wives. May be Sakshi Maharaj would have seen one. I would request all the political parties to not use such remarks relating to religion in order to create disputes”. –PTI