Sahitya Akademi’s gimmick falls flat, writer refuses to take back award

New Delhi: In a dramatic turn of events, the Sahitya Akademi was left embarrassed on its home turf as noted writer-poet Keki N Daruwalla, on whose works the Akademi presented a documentary Friday evening, clarified that despite being present at the Akademi, his views and stance remain unchanged and the question of taking back his Sahitya Akademi award, which he returned in 2015, does not arise.

“I must say that my views remain the same. And so does my stance. We still feel that enough was not done after the killings of rationalists and now (Gauri) Lankesh has been killed too,” he said in response to an IANS question at the Sahitya Akademi event here. “The question of taking the award back never arose,” he said.

Daruwalla, one of India’s foremost writers and poets and a recipient of several national and international accolades including the Padma Shri, was among the prominent faces – along with writer Nayantara Sahgal – leading the “award wapsi” in 2015.

The writers were protesting against what they called “rising intolerance and growing assault on free speech” in the country.

Daruwalla never took back his Sahitya Akademi award, which was awarded to him for his 1984 poetry collection, “The Keeper of the Dead”.

The spontaneous series of giving up awards had unfolded in October 2015 after Sahitya Akademi’s silence on the murder of leading scholar and rationalist Malleshappa Kalburgi and Govind Pansare.