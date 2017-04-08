Sack Lalu’s sons over soil scam, demands BJP leader

Patna : Demanding resignation of the deputy chief minister Tejeshwai Yadav and forest and environment minister Tejpratap Yadav, former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday, claimed, the RJD president Lalu Prasad, father of the two ministers had opposed demonetisation as he had invested black money in the company which has his wife and children as directors.

He had alleged that during his tenure as Railway Minister, Lalu Prasad had sold off two hotels in Puri and Ranchi controlled by the Railways, to a hospitality chain owned by one Harsh Kochar in 2005.

Kochar in turn got two acres of land registered in the name of Delight Marketing Company Private Limited, in which Lalu Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi and his two sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav were directors. “There was a direct conflict of interest in the purchase of soil as it was initiated by the department of forest and environment bypassing tendering process and Tej Pratap Yadav was the minister of the department,” Sushil Modi alleged.