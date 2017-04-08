‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ not only confined to India, but goes beyond borders: PM Modi

New Delhi: Highlighting his belief in the development of the South Asian region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is not only confined to 125 crore Indians but goes beyond it and encompasses the neighboring nations as well. Speaking at a function organized to honor the martyrs of liberation war of Bangladesh in New Delhi today, Prime Minister Modi said the development of India alone is not enough unless there is peace, prosperity and happiness in its neighborhood.

“India’s development alone is incomplete and we can’t even imagine that we will go forth and succeed alone in this region. We want peace, prosperity and progress for our neighbors as well. ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ is not only limited to India but our neighbors development as well,” he said at the ‘Sommanona Ceremony’ honoring the Indian Martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the liberation war of Bangladesh. He further said the Liberation war of Bangladesh was not only against the massacre but also for the protection of human values. “The Liberation War was rejection of the mentality behind the massacre of thousands of innocent Bangladeshis,” he added.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also announced the grant of an additional 10 thousand scholarships for the wards of liberation war heroes over the next five years. He also announced multiple entry visas for them and free medical treatment in India for 100 Bangladesh war heroes. Earlier, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina honored the family members of seven Indian soldiers who had sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.