Ryan school case: Accused bus conductor acquitted in murder of 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur

Ryan school case: Accused bus conductor acquitted in murder of 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur

— By Asia News International | Feb 28, 2018 05:57 pm
PTI Photo

New Delhi: In a latest development in the infamous Gurugram’s Ryan International School murder case, a Child Special Court on Wednesday acquitted bus conductor Ashok Kumar in connection with murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur.

Pradyuman, a student of Ryan International School was found in a pool of blood, with his throat slit, inside the school premises on September 8 last year.

Following his death, Gurugram Police arrested the bus conductor on the charges of murder of the child.


The case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who gave clean chit to Ashok and held a class 11 student responsible for the murder.

