RUCKUS BLOCKING EVEN NO-TRUST MOTION

New Delhi : The Indian Parliament is witnessing an unprecedented scenario of the government using a ruckus to prevent a spate of no-confidence motions pending against it for the 10th consecutive day on April 2 since March 16.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan once again took the same stand to adjourn the Lok Sabha on Monday, saying she cannot take notices of the no-confidence as there was no order in the House to enable her to count the members rising in their support.

The Opposition leaders squarely blamed the Speaker for adjourning the House instead of taking action against just the AIADMK members creating the pandemonium every day by removing them from the House. Is she trying to protect the government from the no-confidence motion, they asked, fearing that the session may end on Friday without disposing of the no-confidence that never happened in the history of the Indian Parliament.

For the 18th straight day, both the Houses adjourned without transacting any substantial business, the Rajya Sabha in less than 10 minutes as many parties jumped into well with slogans and placards and the Lok Sabha within seven minutes at noon after an hour”s adjournment of the question hour.

Before shutting the Rajya Sabha for the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu anguished that both the government and the main opposition were ready to discuss the issues and he cannot understand why the ruckus when he is ready to allow all parties raise the issues dear to their hearts.