RSS men sitting in every ministry: Rahul Gandhi

Davanagere (Karna) : Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of “disrespecting” and “demolishing” various institutions by having RSS men “sitting in every ministry and giving orders.”

Interacting with the city’s traders here, Gandhi said if voted to power, the Congress would free these institutions from the RSS control.

“I don’t know if you all know that in every single minister’s office, there is an RSS man sitting and giving orders. So what can you expect… nothing but disrespecting the institutions. The banking system of the country has been demolished by having this structure,” he said, reports PTI. “Who is Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksey? These are the people who arise when you don’t respect the financial institutions like the Reserve Bank of India.”

“We are also seeing Piyush Goyal (with scam tumbling out),” he said. Fugitive diamond merchant Modi and his uncle Choksey are at the centre of the Punjab National Bank fraud.

Gandhi had on Tuesday targeted Union Minister Piyush Goyal for his alleged links to the promoter of a company in default of Rs 650 crore.

Gandhi said former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan had advised against demonetisation. He claimed that the chief economic advisor, the Union finance minister and the entire Cabinet were unaware of the demonetisation plans of the Prime Minister.

STINGING PUNCH AT PM ON RISING FUEL PRICES

New Delhi : Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a punch at Prime Minister Modi on the rising prices of petrol and diesel with a fake 31-second video on his claim of falling prices. He put the undated video titled “The King of Misinformation” on his Twitter handle with remarks: “The poor & the middle class bear the brunt of rising fuel prices. In this video, our PM is quite obviously talking about some other country.”

Modi is shown asking people at the rally: “Has prices of petrol not fallen?…Has prices of diesel not come down?…Have you not started saving some money in your pocket.”

He wants people’s full-throttle response and it is interspersed with images of Bollywood star Salman Khan and others bursting into peals of laughter.