RSS anti-dalit, will not let them succeed: AAP

New Delhi : AAP, on Saturday, strongly criticised RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya’s remark advocating review of reservation policy, and said it won’t allow the “anti-dalit” BJP succeed in their “nefarious designs”.

The party also asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi agrees to the remarks made by the RSS functionary, demanding he should clarify his stand on the issue.

“The statement by RSS functionary is shameful. This is not the first example of RSS and the BJP being anti-dalit. “There is no proof required after state-sponsored murder of (Dalit scholar) Rohith Vemula (who committed suicide) or the atrocities perpetrated in Una where Dalits were flogged by supporters of the BJP,” AAP’s national spokesperson Dilip Pandey said, adding that such remarks also came up before the Bihar polls.

Seeking to drag Udit Raj, BJP MP from Delhi and party’s Dalit face in the city, Pandey asked whether he would resign from the party. Vaidya had kicked up a row with remarks favouring a review of reservation policy, saying even the architect of the Constitution B R Ambedkar had not favoured its continuance in perpetuity. —PTI