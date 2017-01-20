RSS against reservation, says it promotes ‘separatism’ in India

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Manmohan Vaidya on Friday said reservation is not required in India as it promotes separatism, adding all deserve equal opportunities.

Vaidya stated that reservation creates friction in the society, adding there should be a re-think on the same.

“The caste-based reservation in jobs and educational institutions must end soon. All deserves equal opportunities,” said Vaidya at the Jaipur Literature Festival.

“There should be enough opportunities for jobs and education instead of this system. It only promotes separatism,” he added.

Vaidya’s remark comes as an embarrassment for the BJP as it comes days ahead of the assembly polls in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa.

The opposition parties trained guns at the BJP and RSS post Vaidya’s remark.

Congress leader Raj Babbar told ANI that said that the RSS is least concerned about the downtrodden and underprivileged sections of the society.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also lashed out at Vaidya while accusing the BJP and RSS of being anti-Dalits.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav cornered Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Vaidya’s remark, while asserting that the BJP would face electoral defeat in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh after witnessing the same fate in Bihar.