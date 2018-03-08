RS polls: BJP shifts Jaitley from Guj to UP, Pradhan from Bihar to MP

New Delhi : The Bhartiya Janata Party on Wednesday shifted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley from Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh and Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from Bihar to Madhya Pradesh in the first list of its nine candidates in the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections, all of whom are retiring members, including eight union ministers.

Jaitley could have been re-elected easily from Gujarat where the party is in a position to win two of four seats, but he was shifted to accommodate two ministers from the state – Parshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya.

The BJP could have bargained with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to accommodate Pradhan, who can’t be elected from his homestate Odisha, but it preferred to shift to Uttar Pradesh to let Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad get re-elected on the BJP’s own strength in the state. The only non-minister in the list is BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav, a close aide of BJP president Amit Shah, who has been renominated from Rajasthan.

Health Minister Jagat Prakash has been refielded from his homestate Himachal Pradesh.

Prakash Javadekar will be fielded this time from Maharashtra, his home state.

Jaya Bachchan to be SP candidate

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan is likely to be the party’s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Bachchan was chosen over seven times Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Hardoi constituency, Naresh Agrawal.

“Jaya Bachchan was consistently loyal to the Samajwadi Party, its system and hierarchy. She has proved to be better a politician than Naresh Agrawal,” Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh told ANI.