Rs 5 lakh each to victims of unrest in Kashmir Valley: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu: Every family which lost a member to firing by security forces during last year’s unrest in the Kashmir Valley will get Rs 5 lakh, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti announced on Monday.

The Chief Minister made the announcement in the assembly while promising punishment to those guilty of using excessive force.

The three-month unrest, which started after the killing of militant Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016, left more than 100 persons dead.

The Chief Minister also announced government jobs for those blinded by pellets.

She said the death of a college lecturer and an ATM guard in the unrest would be probed and security forces personnel, if found involved in these killings, would be punished.

The security forces were blamed for the murder of the ATM guard in Srinagar and the lecturer in Pulwama district.

The government also said special investigating teams would be set up in each district to probe alleged excesses during the unrest.