RRB to release answer keys for Group C exam today, check at indianrailways.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to release the answer keys for RRB Group C recruitment exam today. The candidates can check their answers keys on the RRB’s official website indianrailways.gov.in. The RRB Group C computer-based examination was held on August 9. The exams for flood-hit Kerala were postponed for September 4. According to reports, the Railways Recruitment Board is scheduled to release the Answer Keys for RRB Group C Recruitment Exam 2018 for ALP & Technicians and invite Objections from September 14, 2018, 9 am.

A record total of 76.76 percent attendance was registered for the Group C exam. “We have successfully completed 1st stage CBT for more than 47 lakh candidates, competing for 64,037 ALP and technician posts, with a record attendance of 76.76 percent in the history of RRBs. Applicants in previous ALP/Technician exam was about 32 lakhs and attendance was 47.47 percent,” the ministry tweeted from its official handle.

Steps to download answer keys for Group C examination:

Step 1: Log on to the appropriate regional RRB website http://indianrailways.gov.in and click on the appropriate region.

Step 2: Enter your user ID and Date of birth and click on ‘Login’

Step 3: Your answer key will be made available and can be downloaded.

Below are the official websites to download RRB Group C exam answer keys:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)