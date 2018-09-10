RRB releases exam city, date, shift details for Group D exam, check at rrbald.gov.in
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the information regarding the exam city, date and shift of the Group D examination on Sunday (September 9). An official notification on the website said Candidates should note that the Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled from 17.09.2018 to 16.10.2018 only. For all remaining candidates, the details will be live from 13.09.2018 onward.
The candidates who have registered for the examination can visit the official website of RRB – rrbald.gov.in – to check the details. The RRB will activate the link for the mock test on September 10. The computer-based test will begin from September 17 and the mock test link for the same will also be activated on September 10. Those who successfully qualify the test will be called for PET or stage 2 of the exam, the dates of which will release post result declaration of stage 1.
Here’s how to check notification details on the official website of RRB:
Step 1: Open the official website of the RRB rrbald.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a notification that reads, “CEN-02/2018(Level-1 Posts) Click here for Exam City and Date Intimation.
Step 3: Once you will click on the link, it will redirect to a login page
Step 4: Now enter your User ID (registration ID) and password (date of birth)
Step 5: After login, you will be able to see your exam city, dates and other details
Step 6: Save the information and take a print out of the same for future reference