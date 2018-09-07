RRB Group D admit card to be released on September 13, check at rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the official schedule for the Group D examination and admit card release date. The candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official schedule on RRB’s website, www.rrbcdg.gov.in and http://www.indianrailways.gov.in. According to official schedule, the, Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment of level 1 posts as per 7th CPC will commence from September 17. The online mock test will be made available from September 10. Candidates will be informed about the exam city, date and shift on September 9. The call letters or the admit cards will be released four days prior to the CBT. That means Group D exams would start from September 17, admit cards release on September 13.

“Candidates may log in with their credentials on the above-mentioned dates through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their Exam City, Date, Session, downloading Train Travel Authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and E-Call letter,” said the RRB notification.

Steps to download RRB Group D admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website — www.rrbcdg.gov.in and http://www.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Find the ‘RRB Group D Admit Card’ link (once uploaded by the RRB) and click on it

Step 3: It will redirect to a new page

Step 4: Enter your registration number, password and click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed, download it and take a print out