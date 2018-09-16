RRB Group D Admit Card for 20 September exam released, check at indianrailways.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released RRB Group D Admit Card for 20 September 2018 exam. The candidates who will appear for the examination can download their admit cards from RRB’s official website ‘indianrailways.gov.in’. There, the candidates need to click on the link for RRB CEN 02/2018 admit card. According to reports, the exam date, session, and centre were allotted on September 9, for the candidates whose exam will be held between September 17 and October 16.

Steps to download admit cards for Group D examination:

Step 1: Log on to the appropriate regional RRB website ‘http://indianrailways.gov.in’ and click on the appropriate region.

Step 2: Enter your user ID and Date of birth and click on ‘Login’.

Step 3: Your admit card will be made available and can be downloaded.

It is compulsory for candidates to carry their RRB Group D Admit Card on the day of the examination. Candidates should also carry a valid identity proof and passport size photo. Candidates who have availed scribe facility should carry scribe admit card, which can be downloaded from the login of Railway Group D Admit Card.

Candidates who have successfully applied for RRB Group D Recruitment 2018 are eligible to receive the RRB Group D admit cards. This card is valid only for the first level of recruitment which is computer-based test (CBT). For other levels of recruitment, a new admit card will be issued to the candidates.