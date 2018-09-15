RRB Group D Admit Card for 19 September exam released, check at indianrailways.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released RRB Group D Admit Card for 19 September 2018 exam. The candidates who will appear for the examination can download their admit cards from RRB’s official website indianrailways.gov.in or from the region based websites. There, the candidates need to click on the link for RRB CEN 02/2018 admit card. According to reports, The exam date, session, and center were allotted on September 9, for the candidates whose exam will be held between September 17 and October 16.

Steps to download admit cards for Group D examination:

Step 1: Log on to the appropriate regional RRB website http://indianrailways.gov.in and click on the appropriate region.

Step 2: Enter your user ID and Date of birth and click on ‘Login’

Step 3: Your admit card will be made available and can be downloaded.

Below are the official websites to download RRB Group D exam admit cards:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)