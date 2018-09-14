RRB group D 2018 admit card released for September 17 exam, check at indianrailways.gov.in

The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for Group D examination on Thursday (September 13). The candidates who will appear for the examination can download their admit cards from RRB’s official website indianrailways.gov.in or from the region based websites. RRB will conduct the recruitment on September 17 in three stages — CBT or Computer Based Test, PET or Physical Efficiency Test and lastly, document verification. In the Group D exam, only objective type questions will be asked. There will be negative marking in RRB Group D CBT Test (Stage-1). A one-third portion of total marks for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Steps to download admit cards for Group D examination:

Step 1: Log on to the appropriate regional RRB website http://indianrailways.gov.in and click on the appropriate region.

Step 2: Enter your user ID and Date of birth and click on ‘Login’

Step 3: Your admit card will be made available and can be downloaded.

Below are the official websites to download RRB Group D exam admit cards:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)