RPSC RAS Result 2018: RAS, RTS Pre-Exam 2018 results to be released soon, check details

Rajasthan Public Service Commission will soon release the results of Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam 2018 or RPSC RAS, RTS Pre-Exam 2018. The results will be released on the official website of the RPSC which is rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC RAS, RTS Examination 2018 were conducted on August 5, 2018 for recruitment on over 1,017 posts. The results are expected to be released in the month of September itself and updates regarding the same are going to be published on the official website soon. Although exacts dates have not been released, reports claim that RPSC RAS Results 2018 will be released before September 15.

After the release of results, candidates who will qualify in the RPSC RAS Pre Exam 2018 will have to appear for RPSC RAS Mains Exam, 2018. Candidates are advised to check the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- for updates regarding the declaration of results. The updates will be available on this website under ‘Exam Dashboard’ Section.