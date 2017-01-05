Rose Valley scam: BJP MP Babul Supriyo to file defamation suit against, TMC MPs

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Babul Supriyo on Thursday said civil and criminal defamation suit would be filed against Trinamool Congress (TMC) members Tapas Paul, his wife Nandini Paul and Saugata Roy, for dragging his name into the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

“I am going to file civil and criminal defamation suit against Tapas Paul, Nandini Paul and Saugata Roy. I am already in touch with my lawyers; I have all the video footages with me,” he told reporters here.

Paul, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December30, reportedly accused Supriyo of involvement in the scam, and also of “tricking” him into the fraud.

The allegations were later reiterated by Paul’s wife Nandini.

Former union minister Saugata Roy, during a TV broadcast, has also alleged that Supriyo received cash from the Rose Valley Group.

Earlier today, the TMC activists protested in front Supriyo’s house, and demanded his arrest in connection with the scam

Reacting to a tweet he shared of a mob trying to break into his apartment, Supiryo said, “I don’t want to make an issue out of the incident as my family members are secured right now, though no police forces have been deployed at my house.”